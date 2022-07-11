JNU will bring back deprivation point model
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is planning to bring back the most unique feature of its admission policy — the deprivation point model — for PhD students, Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit has said.
The university had devised a deprivation point model to help students from backward regions, especially women, take admission.
It was discontinued a few years back under the stewardship of the previous V-C of the university, M Jagadesh Kumar, amid strident denunciation by a section of students.
The reinstating of the deprivation model has been a long pending demand of students and teachers.
In an interview with on Wednesday, Santishree said that the varsity is reintroducing the deprivation point model for "inclusivity and equity" on the campus.
"We are going to bring back the deprivation point for PhD students, because our reserved categories seats don't get filled up. I come from a reserved category, would like to see it implemented especially for women from the reserved category. We want inclusivity and equity," she said.
"We are the only university in the country which gives these deprivation points and that is why we have become unique," she said.
