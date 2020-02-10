JNU violence: Teachers protest outside Police HQ over inaction

New Delhi: Members of Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Monday protested outside the Police Headquarters here, expressing their anguish over the inaction by the police over the January 5 violence that took place inside the varsity. No FIR or arrests have taken place since the incident.



Expressing their anguish in the matter of the investigation into the mob violence by masked assailants on January 5, JNUTA in a statement said, "This inaction serves to only reinforce suspicions about the reasons behind the failure of the Police on that fateful day to prevent the mob violence or to apprehend any of the culprits. We would like to emphasize here that a very important aspect of the mob violence of January 5 was the targeting of teachers."

A meeting organized by the JNUTA to appeal for peace on the campus, where several teachers attending it were assaulted and injured. "Cars and cycles belonging to teachers were specially targeted and smashed and after that the mob even entered teachers' residential complexes, smashed doors and windows and terrorized the families of teachers, including children. All of these have been brought to the knowledge of the Police in the form of several complaints filed by teachers," added JNUTA.

They further called out the inaction by the police saying that despite being around the police didn't take any preventive measures to stop the mob. "It is up to the Delhi Police to allay these suspicions of JNU's teachers by taking swift action on the complaints lodged with them, convert them into FIRs and bringing the perpetrators of the mob violence, and those who assisted them, to book," it added.