JNU violence probe: SIT questions 2 more suspects

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday questioned two more suspects in connection with the January 5 violence on campus. Sources said that those who made PCR calls to police on the day of the violence will also be questioned.



Sources said that Sucheta Talukdar and Priya Ranjan were questioned in connection with the attack by a masked mob inside JNU campus. Talukdar gave one and a half-page statement to the investigators regarding what he saw on January 5.

Police also showed him his photograph and asked him about his presence at the spot during the violence. The cops also asked him about the details of students injured and whether he could identify anyone else.

According to police, both Talukdar and Priya Ranjan were questioned for two hours each.The four persons who were injured in the attack were also examined.

Sources said she told police that the photo was too blurred.

Besides them, the crime branch will also be questioning some of the people who were injured in the attack, the officials said. Those who made calls to the police control rooms on the day of the violence will also be questioned, sources said. Crime branch officers on Monday questioned three students, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh.

The investigators will corroborate the statements of all the people who are being questioned so that they can build a sequence of event.

"We are gathering details of the dump data of mobile locations which were found static inside the campus on the day of violence. Local intelligence being used to gather more clues in the case," sources said.

Police, during a press conference, took the name of Vikas Patel, Yogendra Bhardwaj, Aishe Ghosh, Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel as suspects in the case.

Further, police identified three more people named Akshat Awasthi, Rohit Shah and KomalSharma as suspects in the case. They are yet to join the probe and suspected to be absconding. The Forensic Science Laboratory team (cyber) which visited the campus to collect evidence spent the entire day in retrieving footage from the server, a police official said, adding the team will visit the varsity again on Wednesday.

Thirty-four people, including students and faculty, were injured on January 5 when a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them with rods and sledgehammers.