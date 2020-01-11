JNU violence: 37 students identified from WhatsApp group, say police

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has identified 37 students from a WhatsApp group created during the January 5 violence on the JNU campus, according to sources. The sources said the identified persons do not belong to any organisation — Left or Right. Those identified are students who were in favour of the semester registration process and wanted to enrol themselves. Earlier, the Delhi police went through criticism for filing cases against the A



On Friday, police said the WhatsApp group, ''Unity Against Left'', believed to have been created while the violence escalated on the JNU campus, was under the scanner.

Later, posters were seen on JNU walls which read which became a battlefield on January 5 and saw violence. The posters read "Traitors of JNU, Architects of Violence," followed by photographs of four people.

The poster, that has been put on JNU walls, blames 3 professors and a proctor for the violence that took place in the varsity premises on Sunday, January 5, in which several students, as well as professors were injured.

In a Press conference on Friday evening, the Delhi police in the investigation of the attacks inside the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening, raised more questions than answers.Now the Delhi Police has asked for a copy of JNU tapes from the TV channel which carried out an investigation sting.

The person, Akshat Awasthi, a first-year student of BA French, confessed on tape and detailed his involvement in the campus violence. He said he is member of the ABVP and was among those who beat up students with sticks after masking themselves. Moments later ABVP distanced itself from him claiming that he is neither an office-bearer nor a karyakarta of ABVP. Delhi police is yet to make any arrests in the case.

Meanwhile, JNU has undertaken security audit of hostels to check stay of outsiders and unauthorised students, following January 5 violence on campus. JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar accused "some of the activist students" of creating an atmosphere of "terror" in the university campus. He said: "The terror created by some of the activist students went to such an extent that many of our students had to leave the hostels."

In a Press conference on Saturday, the JNU Students' Union alleged that the police were informed about a mob's presence on the campus much before the violence on January 5 but they ignored the messages.

"They were informed at 3 pm and the messages were read at 3.07 pm but the messages were ignored," the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) claimed.

It also alleged that the RSS-affiliated ABVP was involved in attacking women students and JNUSU office-bearers last week.

The students' union said the ABVP members hit women students even on January 4 and when JNUSU general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav intervened, they attacked him as well. "Attackers targeted specific rooms in Sabarmati Hostel and even threw students from balcony, but did not touch the room of an ABVP activist,"

it added.