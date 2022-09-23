JNU V-C meets UGC chairman, discusses long pending issues

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor Shantisree Dhulipudi Pandit met UGC president M Jagadesh Kumar on 20 September. The vice chancellor has discussed many issues regarding the university. The various issues of the teachers, staff and students of the university were discussed during the meeting.



The discussion was also around long pending cases of extension of deadline for Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) applications, duration of various fellowship grants, five non-compounding increments for faculty for PhD, release of pension benefits and release of grants under various heads. The president of UGC has assured the Vice Chancellor that they will definitely look into the pending cases of JNU in a positive manner. Shantisree Dhulipudi Pandit also said that the university looks forward to more discussions and will surely engage more closely with higher authorities like UGC for effective resolution of pending issues. M. Jagadesh Kumar also served as Vice Chancellor of the JNU from January 2016-February 2022.