JNU to reopen in phased manner from November 2

new delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University will reopen in a phased manner from November 2, starting with day scholars and final year PhD students who need to access laboratories and submit their theses, according to an official statement. The university has been physically shut since March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

JNUSU has been demanding a phased return of research scholars to the campus and has been on an indefinite sit-in at the university's gate since

Saturday.