JNU students protest against CAA, NRC at Jantar Mantar
New Delhi: Around 50 students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to protest against the CAA and the NRC.
They protesters were demanding the release of Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charge last month and Dr Kafeel Khan, booked under the National Security Act for his speech during an anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University on December 12.
The protest was led by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and vice-president Saket Moon.
"Nowadays, the hate speeches are being celebrated in the country. The ruling party minister used the word 'shoot' and no action was taken against him.
"On the other hand, if someone, specifically Muslim, says that they have issues with the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and National Population Register, they are being targeted and sedition case slapped against him," Ghosh said.
They were carrying placards with different slogans, including those which read 'NRC and CAA are anti-poor and communal', 'release Akhil Gogoi', 'release Kafeel Khan', 'release Sharjeel Imam'.
(image from businesstoday.in)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Will convicts be hanged on Mar 3 or more delays expected?17 Feb 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea seeking CBI probe17 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
Open to talks with court-appointed interlocutors: Shaheen...17 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
3 killed while laying Ganga water pipeline at NH-24 in...17 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
2 criminals killed in firing with Special Cell17 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT