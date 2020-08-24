JNU students' pleas to return to hostels fall on deaf ears

new delhi: Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who are stuck in Delhi have requested the administration to let them come back to the hostel as their life has become difficult.



Sanjeev Mishra, a PhD scholar at the university has written to both the university administration and the sub-divisional magistrate requesting them to let him come back to the hostel or else he would starve. Mishra, who is also a blind student said he is in a lot of trouble due to not being able to come back.

In a letter to the administration, he wrote, "I haven't had food since August 10. Actually, I stayed here on campus during the lockdown, but I met with an accident in the month of June in the hostel because of which I had to leave the campus and stayed in one of my relatives' house. But things have been getting worse for the last fifteen days," he wrote.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Mishra said that he contacted officials at SDM Mehrauli with the same request. "I sent them the letter on Friday and I haven't received any reply as of now," he added. The officials at SDM Mehrauli, meanwhile said they will look into the matter.

However, the SDM Mehrauli had in its letter on May 15 had written to the university to offer all facilities for testing students who wanted to come back.

"It is unfortunate that the university did not use that facility despite being offered by a responsible government authority, it is even more unfortunate that even now no consideration is being given to those cases. The case of an 80 per cent Physically Challenged bona-fide student and a resident of the campus hostel were disallowed after being made to wait for eight hours at the campus gate," the JNU Students Union had said in a statement.

Like Mishra, students are stuck in different parts of Delhi and have not been able to go back to their hostels. "A few days back a disabled student was made to wait outside the campus for four hours and still denied entry. What kind of behavior is the administration showing," Mishra said.