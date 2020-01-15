JNU students call V-C's registration claim a hoax
New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Wednesday squashed the university's Vice-Chancellor claims, stating that the latter's statement is nothing but a "hoax".
JNU's VC M Jagadesh Kumar, on Monday, had said that almost 50 percent of the students have paid their hostel dues for the new semester. The VC had also warned the students of losing a year, in case they fail to pay the fees.
"How can the VC make such abrupt statements. Less than 3000 students have applied for the new semester," said a Ph.D. student at JNU.
She added that students are upset because of the whole scenario.
Meanwhile, the VC had stated that the first day of the winter semester has started and students have begun classes. However, students have said they are boycotting the classes. "There is no physical lockdown like earlier, but students have decided to boycott the classes," said the student.
The students are also continuing with their protest on the issue of fee hike. "Not an inch back till rollback" posters have been set up along with "VC Hatao (remove VC)" posters.
JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) had also called for a meeting on Wednesday, however, no concrete decision has come out of the meeting.
"There is going to be a GBM in a few days, and we might decide the next course of action then," said JNUTA president DK Lobiyal.
Meanwhile, there has been no word from the administration directly to either the students or the teachers. However, both the teachers and the students have called for a registration boycott.
"We are not going to move until and unless they don't take back the fee," said a JNU student. This comes after the VC has warned the students of losing a year, in case they fail to pay the fees.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
UNSC: Russian Foreign Minister backs permanent seat for...15 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
21 held for vandalising rly property in anti-CAA stir;...15 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Oppn parties pledge support with anti-CAA protesters15 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Sena was in touch with NCP, Cong before Maha poll results,...15 Jan 2020 6:29 PM GMT
Mamata calls for celebration of 'spirit of unity' on Makar...15 Jan 2020 6:28 PM GMT