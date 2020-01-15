JNU students call V-C's registration claim a hoax

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Wednesday squashed the university's Vice-Chancellor claims, stating that the latter's statement is nothing but a "hoax".



JNU's VC M Jagadesh Kumar, on Monday, had said that almost 50 percent of the students have paid their hostel dues for the new semester. The VC had also warned the students of losing a year, in case they fail to pay the fees.

"How can the VC make such abrupt statements. Less than 3000 students have applied for the new semester," said a Ph.D. student at JNU.

She added that students are upset because of the whole scenario.

Meanwhile, the VC had stated that the first day of the winter semester has started and students have begun classes. However, students have said they are boycotting the classes. "There is no physical lockdown like earlier, but students have decided to boycott the classes," said the student.

The students are also continuing with their protest on the issue of fee hike. "Not an inch back till rollback" posters have been set up along with "VC Hatao (remove VC)" posters.

JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) had also called for a meeting on Wednesday, however, no concrete decision has come out of the meeting.

"There is going to be a GBM in a few days, and we might decide the next course of action then," said JNUTA president DK Lobiyal.

Meanwhile, there has been no word from the administration directly to either the students or the teachers. However, both the teachers and the students have called for a registration boycott.

"We are not going to move until and unless they don't take back the fee," said a JNU student. This comes after the VC has warned the students of losing a year, in case they fail to pay the fees.