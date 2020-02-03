JNU students allege admin shortened registration period

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Monday alleged that the varsity's administration has reduced the registration period for students, adding that this is the breach of existing norms.



"In its latest ploy to steal our right to public education, the JNU administration has arbitrarily reduced the registration period of students. In a breach of existing norms, all students registering this semester will lose their studentship for a period of over a month between semesters," said a statement by the member of JNU Collective.

Meanwhile, JNU's latest academic calendar states that the registration period for the next, which is the monsoon semester will begin on July 16. "After most students registered this semester, we find that ID cards of MA students, whether from continuing or terminating batches, as well as Mphil students, including those in integrated Mphil-PhD batches, are valid up to May 27," said the statement.

According to a student at JNU the Ph.D. scholars have been issued ID cards which are valid till either June 27 or June 30.

"As per previous practice, the registration period for winter semester for continuing students was up till the registration date for the next semester whereas students in their final year were allowed to stay up till the declaration of entrance exam results or till interview date," said the collective.

This, they say may hamper the academic future of all JNU students. The collective has also asked the JNU students union to take up the matter.