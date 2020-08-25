JNU student bodies protest over inflated hostel dues & mess bills

new delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNUSU) on Monday protested against the administration inside the varsity, for not complying with the demands of the students after repeated emails and requests. One of the major concerns that the students raised was that of the online registration. "Despite several letters highlighting the students' difficulties in this pandemic, JNU administration is imposing its arbitrary diktats of online registration and online semester," said a statement from JNUSU. The union also wrote a letter to the dean of students in the same regard. Meanwhile, JNUSU had a meeting with the Dean of Students, who assured them that the demand is in process and the first batch of students shall be recalled to the campus in the upcoming month. The student union also raised the issue of inflated hostel dues and mess bills. Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at JNU also protested against the same issue on Monday.