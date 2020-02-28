JNU sedition case: Delhi govt gives nod to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday granted sanction to the Delhi Police to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 sedition case.



"We have received the sanction from the Delhi government to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others in this case," said a senior police officer.

The Delhi Police Special Cell on February 19 wrote to the Delhi Home Secretary requesting to "expedite" the process of grant of sanction in the JNU sedition case involving the former JNUSU president.

In a letter written by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Pramod Singh Kushwaha to the Deputy Secretary, Home, he said: "It is therefore requested to expedite the process to accord prosecution sanction under Section 196 CrPC as required for offence under Chapter VI of the IPC i.e. Section 124A IPC."