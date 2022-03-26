JNU revises telephone directory pro forma after JNUTA's plaint

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has removed some sections from the pro forma of its telephone directory which were contended by its teachers' association as "discriminatory".



The varsity administration had issued a circular on March 16 asking employees to fill the pro forma for the revised telephone directory.

The pro forma had a section for salutation and another for teachers to specify their personal number.

A section of teachers did not agree with the format.

"Earlier, the pro forma had a section for salutation. The female teachers needed to specify whether they were Ms or Miss or Mrs. However, there was no need for men to specify this. Moreover, all the employees were needed to share their contact number," Sucharita Sen, JNUTA Secretary said.

Raising their point, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) wrote to the Deputy Registrar on Sunday requesting revision of the pro forma.

The JNU administration on Monday issued a new circular, removing the bit that solicited salutation, and making the mobile number field as optional.

"The gender-discriminatory use of 'salutations' have been removed. Provision of personal mobile numbers has been made optional," JNUTA said.

The body said it appreciates the responsiveness and prompt action of the administration.