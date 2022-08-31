JNU Rector resigns after protests by ABVP

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Rector Ajay Kumar Dubey has resigned citing "personal reasons", days after he was accused of ordering security guards to attack students and harassing a pregnant assistant professor.



The varsity has witnessed a series of protests against Dubey in the past few days by a section of teachers and students over several issues, including pending fellowship grants and corruption allegations.

"Dubey has resigned from the post of rector citing personal reasons," a varsity official said. The official did not confirm whether the recent bout of protests was the basis for his resignation.

Prof Ajay Kumar Dubey has resigned from the post of rector of the university and the same has been accepted by the competent authority with immediate effect, an official circular dated August 29 read.

The announcement comes amid protests by RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), demanding his resignation for a callous and non-serious attitude.

ABVP has alleged that problems faced by the JNU students community is a clear manifestation of insensitivity and criminal negligence on the part of Dubey.

Last week, a scuffle broke out in JNU between a group of students and members of security staff, after the former gathered at the finance office demanding the release of fellowships. ABVP blamed Dubey for the attack on the students in which it alleged 12 students suffered

injuries.