JNU re-examination: Students scuffle over monsoon exams
New Delhi: In yet another tussle at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), students argued over re-examination of the monsoon-end semester exams, which was boycotted by a majority of students. However, in a letter, on Tuesday, the university's Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) requested the varsity's Vice-Chancellor to take strict action against students who have been "imposing the re-examination of monsoon-end semester 2019."
According to JNU students, it was only ABVP affiliated students who had given the examinations, as JNU Students Union (JNUSU) had given a call to boycott the semester examination after the inter-hall administration (IHA) meeting where the hostel fee was increased three-fold. As most of the students had boycotted examinations many had demanded re-examination.
In a letter to the V-C, ABVP alleged that a few teachers and students have been trying to create a ruckus and was misleading the varsity's students. "Few of the politically motivated and allied teachers and other anti-academic miscreants are misleading and threatening the students continuously, to retard the academic ambience," read the letter.
The administration in its desperate attempt to make students give the examinations conducted it via email and WhatsApp. While a few students gave the exams, most of the students boycotted it. JNU's decision to hold online open-book or take-home exams for the monsoon semester was challenged by the students, who had not taken such tests, to which the Delhi High Court had called out the JNU and asked the administration about the purpose of having an online open-book or take-home exams if classes were not held.
Meanwhile, requesting the V-C to look into the matter, ABVP wrote: "We request you to take strict action against persons who have been imposing the re-examination purposively for their own benefits without knowing the concern of students who have taken online exams."
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mamata evokes history, attacks Centre for 'trying to drive...4 Feb 2020 6:16 PM GMT
No decision yet on NRC at national level: Centre4 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Campaigning in Delhi picks up pace; Modi, Rahul trade4 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
AAP releases manifesto with plan for 24-hr markets,...4 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Coronavirus: Death toll in China 426, India cancels valid...4 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT