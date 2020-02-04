JNU re-examination: Students scuffle over monsoon exams

New Delhi: In yet another tussle at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), students argued over re-examination of the monsoon-end semester exams, which was boycotted by a majority of students. However, in a letter, on Tuesday, the university's Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) requested the varsity's Vice-Chancellor to take strict action against students who have been "imposing the re-examination of monsoon-end semester 2019."



According to JNU students, it was only ABVP affiliated students who had given the examinations, as JNU Students Union (JNUSU) had given a call to boycott the semester examination after the inter-hall administration (IHA) meeting where the hostel fee was increased three-fold. As most of the students had boycotted examinations many had demanded re-examination.

In a letter to the V-C, ABVP alleged that a few teachers and students have been trying to create a ruckus and was misleading the varsity's students. "Few of the politically motivated and allied teachers and other anti-academic miscreants are misleading and threatening the students continuously, to retard the academic ambience," read the letter.

The administration in its desperate attempt to make students give the examinations conducted it via email and WhatsApp. While a few students gave the exams, most of the students boycotted it. JNU's decision to hold online open-book or take-home exams for the monsoon semester was challenged by the students, who had not taken such tests, to which the Delhi High Court had called out the JNU and asked the administration about the purpose of having an online open-book or take-home exams if classes were not held.

Meanwhile, requesting the V-C to look into the matter, ABVP wrote: "We request you to take strict action against persons who have been imposing the re-examination purposively for their own benefits without knowing the concern of students who have taken online exams."