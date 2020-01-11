JNU Profs move HC seeking directions to preserve WhatsApp data, other materials

New Delhi: Amid fears that the JNU administration under VC M Jagadesh Kumar might be destroying evidence of the January 5 attacks inside the campus, three professors have moved a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking to preserve a host of evidence including all CCTV footage, WhatsApp messages in groups like Friends of RSS and Unity Against Left and other relevant information.



The professors who approached the Delhi High Court include Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant and their petition seeks necessary directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Delhi government in this regard.

The petition also sought specific directions for the preservation and retrieval of all material/evidences available with WhatsApp INC, Google INC and Apple INC with respect to the relevant data of WhatsApp groups 'Unity Against Left' and 'Friends of RSS', where the attacks were purportedly planned, including messages, pictures, videos and phone numbers of the group members, in connection with the attacks at JNU.

The petition, filed through advocates Abhik Chimni, Maanav Kumar and Roshni Naamboodiry, also sought a direction to the Delhi Police to retrieve all CCTV footage of the university campus.

However, this comes as the Delhi Police claimed on Friday that they have been able to find no CCTV footage of the incident and are currently using forwarded videos shared with them by the 35 witnesses who they have spoken to since the investigation began. Police said that all witnesses had claimed to not have shot any original footage of the incident and had shared the forwarded videos with them.

The Delhi Police has also said that they have extensive dump data, which they are sifting through to further investigate the case and bring it to its logical conclusion. The police have also claimed to have identified nine people involved in violence on January 5, out of which one is injured JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh herself.

The investigators have claimed that a group of four Left affiliated student organisation first went to Periyar Hostel in the afternoon and vandalised property and said they are still looking into who the"masked assailants" were that entered the campus later in the evening and beat up Ghosh and around 18 other students and even two senior professors of the university.