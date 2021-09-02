JNU professor's husband booked for anti-India remarks in Ggm

gurugram: The Gurugram Police has booked husband of a serving JNU professor after a video surfaced where it was found that he was encouraging his five-year-old son to shout anti India slogans.



The video that is believed to be shot a week earlier and is now being widely circulated on social media. In the video, slogans of "Pakistan zindabad, Hindustan murdabad is being made to shout by the five -year-old. The accused in this case has been identified as Anwar Syed Faizullah Hashmi. He is husband of Dr Rosina Nasir who is an assistant professor in Jawaharlal Nehru University. The husband and wife along with their son reside as tenants in a residential society in Sector 102.

Following the incident, residents of this society raised serious objections. These citizens jointly lodged a complaint on August 28 against Hashmi reportedly encouraging his son to chant anti-India slogans. The residents also spoke to Dr Rosina Nasir who acknowledged her husband's mistake and tried to distance away from the entire incident.

The Gurugram Police has sought advice from its district attorney to take further action. Meanwhile, growing anger among the residents of Emaar Imperial Garden resulted in Gurugram Police registering an FIR in this case and booking Anwar Syed Faizullah Hashmi.

On the complaint of one Dheeraj Singh, who is leading the resident's body, Hashmi has been charged under sections of 153-B (assertions prejudicial to national integration), 504 (provocations for breaking public peace) and 505 (statements attributing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code. Following the incident Hashmi is absconding.

Moreover, Rosina Nasir also lodged a complaint of domestic violence against him, a matter that is being separately probed by Gurugram Police.