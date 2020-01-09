JNU probe: Extensive dump data, static location stamps & clueless guards

New Delhi: The voluminous dump data of mobile phones and static locations of phone numbers are turning out to be a time-consuming process for the investigators of Delhi Police in JNU incident. According to investigators, the faculties of JNU during interaction hinted towards the role of outsiders. Moreover, the campus security questioned in the case could not provide any reasonable justification for how an armed mob of masked men and women had entered the campus under their watch.



Police sources told Millennium Post that more than 12 small teams are probing the incident from various angles. "The fact that the violence happened at a time when the campus is usually heavily populated and extensive dump data pose challenges but fruitful results are expected to come soon," he said, adding that several mobile phones were giving out static location signals during the relevant time period.

Another investigator said that over 6,000 dump data were collected by them. "The intricacies of tracking down suspects from such a huge data base include meticulously looking at which people were present at what place at what time. In addition we also have to look at people who kept coming and going from the University on the day of incident," investigator further added.

Meanwhile, the city police interacted with faculty members inside the campus who hinted at the role of outsiders in the incident. "Most of the faculty members told us that they were at JNU for several years but had not seen a brutal attack as the one on Sunday. They have told us that outsiders were involved in the incident. But we are probing the case from various angles," investigator said, adding that they have scan the CCTV footages of a bank ATM.

Sources added that the wardens informed police regarding the incident but they did not named anyone. According to police, they have contacted the injured students to record their complaints. "We are also interacting with other students and asking them to share details with them if any," an officer said.

Sources said that their investigation would require more students testimonies, which they have not been able to do since hostels members and other students started leaving the campus after the incident.