JNU PhD scholar's wife kills herself

New Delhi: A 26-year-old woman allegedly jumped off the second floor of a hostel building at JNU here in south-west Delhi on Thursday morning, the Delhi Police said. Her husband was a PhD student at the university, officials added.

Police said that they received a PCR call from a nearby hospital about the death of a woman. According to officials, the woman had come to meet her husband at the Brahmaputra hostel at the campus and allegedly used to suffer from seizures due to which she might have taken the step.

Meanwhile, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot and police is questioning her husband, officials said. She was found injured early in the morning on Thursday following which she was rushed to the hospital by the security staff and university students. A case has been registered at the Vasant Kunj police station.