JNU opens application correction window

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University opened the application correction window from October 13 at the official website of the university. Candidates who are applying can make the changes and corrections in their JNU 2022 application form in online mode till October 14 by 11:50 pm. Also, after October 14, there will be no correction in particulars under any circumstances.



The JNU official notice states students can make any corrections in the JNU application form and they don't have to pay any extra fees. JNU is going to conduct admission to its undergraduate courses which will be based on the CUET scores. The JNU is conducting online registration for undergraduate courses admission till October 12. Candidates with CUET UG scores can apply for JNU admission on the official website of the university. Those candidates who wish to apply for JNU UG admission can login through their CUET login credentials and fill up the application form.

Currently, there are 342 UG and 1025 PG seats available at the university in various schools and streams. Till the last year, JNU was conducting admission through JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) at different centers of the country in collaboration with NTA in computer-based test (CBT) mode. In 2022, the university has mandated admission through CUET scores. The university will release the 1st merit list for JNU UG admission on 17th October.