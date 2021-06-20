JNU notice to Aishe Ghosh

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has issued a show-cause notice to its students' union president Aishe Ghosh for allegedly staging an on-campus demonstration in



solidarity with the ongoing farmer agitation in December last year in violation of Covid guidelines.

According to the notice issued by the JNU proctor's office, Ghosh was found "violating COVID-19 rules implemented by the university and the Government of India".

She has been asked to reply to the notice by June 24.

The JNU Students' Union president said on Twitter that the notice has been issued for their protest on December 5 last year in support of a call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha which has been spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.