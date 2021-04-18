JNU issues strict Covid guidelines

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday ordered a slew of restrictions amid rising cases of the novel coronavirus infection in the national capital. In a circular, the varsity said, the sports stadium has been closed with immediate effect and yoga activities in the offline mode have also been suspended. It, however, said such activities can be run in online mode.



Dining facility at canteens and eateries in the campus will also be closed with immediate effect, it said.

"Dining facility at Aravali guest house canteen as well as other canteens/eateries will be closed and only home delivery and takeaway would be allowed," it said.

The operation of canteens and dhabas; of the schools, special centre and residential areas shall be only in takeaway and home delivery mode, it said.

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday announced it would postpone the PhD entrance tests.

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has advised students residing at its campus to return to their homes and also urged the day scholars to avoid coming to the institute unless "necessary".