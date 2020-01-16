JNU extends registration date till Friday, students continue to boycott

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Thursday sent out circulars extending the deadline for the ongoing Winter Semester up to January 17, which is Friday.



The administration has also said that late fine won't be added for those who will be registered for the semester. However, registration after January 17 will continue with a late fine. "After due date Rs 100 per day for seven days (January 20 to 26)," read the circular.

Meanwhile, beyond seven days a student has to pay Rs 200 for 14 days, which is from January 20 to February 2, while beyond 14 days a student has to pay a fine of Rs 500 per day for 21 days. "Beyond 21 days, the Vice-Chancellor may consider written requests for registration and grant the permission for late registration, if deemed fit, with the imposition of an appropriate amount of fine at his discretion" said the notice from Assistant Registrar's office.

On the other hand, V-C M Jagadesh Kumar also gave out a statement regarding the same, adding that out of about 8,500 students in JNU, the admin provides on campus accommodation to about 6,450 students in different hostels.

"Nearly 95 per cent of day scholars have cleared their semester dues. More than 65 per cent of students staying in the hostels on campus have cleared their hostel dues by paying the new hostel charges. Many of the remaining hostlers are returning back to the campus from their homes," said the vice-chancellor.

He added that since January 15 was the last date for registering in the winter semester, there was a last-minute rush.

"Several students have approached us to extend the last date for winter registration by another two days. Therefore, to facilitate their registration process, the University has decided to extend the last date for one final time up to Friday," he added.

After this date also, students can register but they will have to pay the late fee as per University rules. The vice-chancellor said that all the schools and Centres have announced their time-tables and are "working on conducting tests for those students who did not complete the last semester academic requirements."

Meanwhile, JNUSU said they will continue to boycott the registration. "The JNUSU keeping in mind the opinion of various Centre Level GBMs is expediting an immediate legal challenge to the IHA Manual seeking interim relief. We request the student community therefore- especially those who have not registered to continue to boycott the registration process in the light of such a move," said a statement from JNUSU.

The students union also added that they will undertake all manner and means of struggle to see to it that the students facing proctorial enquiries and punitive actions like suspension and eviction are "not victimised and their registration is completed on a priority basis."

"The JNUSU will intensify it's movement for the removal of M. Jagadesh Kumar as the VC of JNU," added JNUSU.