JNU clash: Education ministry seeks report from varsity, students' union demands judicial probe

New Delhi: The Union education ministry on Tuesday sought a report from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) regarding violence on its campus on Ram Navami, even as the varsity's students' union demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the matter.



Two student groups clashed at the university's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food in its mess of the festive day, with police saying 20 students were injured.

Former JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, who is currently the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), said that violence of any kind on university campuses should be avoided.

The groups have lodged police complaints against each other, while JNU authorities claimed the violence occurred after some students objected to a 'hawan', an assertion also made by RSS-affiliate Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

However, the JNU Students Union (JNUSU), which is led by Left-affiliated outfits, has alleged that ABVP members attacked students while opposing the serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess.

Police will be recording the statements of the victims once the situation calms down, a senior officer said.

Student bodies protested outside the Jamia Millia Islamia against what transpired at JNU and to demand that food choices cannot be imposed on people in the name of Ram Navami.

"Not only in JNU but there was violence on Ram Navami in states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. You cannot dictate what people should eat and impose your food choices on them," said a protester.

At JNU, its student's union led a delegation to meet the university's vice-chancellor Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit to put forth its demands but could not meet her. Security officials have asked it to put in a formal request for an appointment with the vice-chancellor.

The delegation demanded that the university withdraw its statement issued on April 11 (Monday) in which it said that the clash broke out on Sunday after some students objected to a 'hawan' conducted "peacefully" on the occasion of Ram Navami.