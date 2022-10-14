JNU begins process for admission to PG progs

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University has started the process for admission to postgraduate programmes and candidates can fill out application forms online till October 25.

The classes for first-year postgraduate students will begin on November 28, a university official said. JNU is offering admissions in MA, MSc, MCA, MPH, M.Tech, PG Diploma and Advanced Diploma programmes for the academic session 2022-23 through the CUET-PG. This is the first time the university is admitting students to postgraduate courses through CUET. The National Testing Agency announced CUET-PG results on September 26. Students and university teachers had voiced concerns regarding the delay in starting the admission process.

"Only those applicants who had opted for JNU and appeared in CUET-PG conducted by the NTA can fill their application forms with effect from October 10 to October 25," JNU said in a notification.