JNU attacks: Police still struggle to build sequence of events

New Delhi: After having interviewed around 35 witnesses and naming nine suspects in the JNU attacks, the Delhi Police is still struggling to build the entire sequence of events in detail on the day of the violence on January 5. According to investigators, the police have made a rough sketch of what happened that Sunday but need to question the nine suspects to establish a detailed timeline for the day. Senior police sources added that they had also reached out to WhatsApp, seeking details from the chat groups where the attacks were purportedly organised.



The Crime Branch has also served notice to nine students who are suspects in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence case. Police also identified 37 out of 60 members of a WhatsApp group called 'Unity Against Left'. The identified persons are from both Left and Right affiliated groups. They may issue notices to the 37 people to inquire about their alleged involvement in the violence, sources said.

Police sources said that they have questioned several people in this regard and gathered vital evidence. "Once they (suspects) will be questioned there is a possibility that they will get more clarity on the point from where the situation turned abnormal on January 5," sources said.

Over 35 people including teachers, students, wardens had given their respective versions about the incident. The investigators are trying to corroborate all the statements to know the exact place of the suspects as told by 35 people. According to police, faculty members of JNU including wardens did not take any names of people involved in the incident.

The investigators further said that they want to match the versions of the suspects with the evidence they have gathered during their probe in the incident. "During scanning of mobile videos, we have seen many people who are yet to be identified but there are also some people who were identified. So, we need to question the ones we identified about who they were with," sources added.

Talking about the controversial WhatsApp groups, a crime branch investigator said that they received various WhatsApp chats related to the incident but their authenticity is yet to be proved. Sources added that the investigators want to know about the previous chats happened in the group before January 5. "We have asked WhatsApp to provide details related to the group," an investigator said.