JNU asks students to complete registration for next semester
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday sent out circulars giving the students one more chance to clear the monsoon semester exams. Meanwhile, JNU students union (JNUSU) have called for the boycott of registration.
JNU students have also boycotted the semester examination as they continued their protest over the fee hike issue that has engulfed the university for more than 60 days. "Those who have not completed their 'academic requirements of monsoon semester 2019' will be allowed to provisionally register from January 1 to January 5, 2020," said the university in a notification released on Monday.
It said that students who have completed their academic requirements of the Monsoon Semester and have obtained their clearances will go through normal registration process. "Students, who have not completed their academic requirements, but, however, have obtained their clearances from different sections including Chief Proctor's and IHA, will be allowed to provisionally register during the registration period and their registration will remain valid only if they complete all their academic requirements of the Monsoon Semester by January 20," said the notice from the Registrar's office.
Meanwhile, JNU's Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar addressed the students through a letter, asserting how the recent incidents have "impeded the forward march" of the university.
Mentioning the fee hike issue, he wrote, "Although the University administration and the relevant bodies followed the statutory process for revising the room rent and hostel charges, a false impression was created as if the admin were bringing about these changes to harm the students," said Kumar, who also heads the Academic Council.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Security beefed-up in city on New Year's eve31 Dec 2019 11:16 AM GMT
Kejriwal solely responsible for Delhi's 'poor' ranking in...31 Dec 2019 11:12 AM GMT
Sever cold wave continues in UP, temp touches zero degrees...31 Dec 2019 10:50 AM GMT
Finance Minister unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra...31 Dec 2019 10:48 AM GMT
2 more confirmed dead, several missing in Aus bushfires31 Dec 2019 10:31 AM GMT