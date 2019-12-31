JNU asks students to complete registration for next semester

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday sent out circulars giving the students one more chance to clear the monsoon semester exams. Meanwhile, JNU students union (JNUSU) have called for the boycott of registration.

JNU students have also boycotted the semester examination as they continued their protest over the fee hike issue that has engulfed the university for more than 60 days. "Those who have not completed their 'academic requirements of monsoon semester 2019' will be allowed to provisionally register from January 1 to January 5, 2020," said the university in a notification released on Monday.

It said that students who have completed their academic requirements of the Monsoon Semester and have obtained their clearances will go through normal registration process. "Students, who have not completed their academic requirements, but, however, have obtained their clearances from different sections including Chief Proctor's and IHA, will be allowed to provisionally register during the registration period and their registration will remain valid only if they complete all their academic requirements of the Monsoon Semester by January 20," said the notice from the Registrar's office.

Meanwhile, JNU's Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar addressed the students through a letter, asserting how the recent incidents have "impeded the forward march" of the university.

Mentioning the fee hike issue, he wrote, "Although the University administration and the relevant bodies followed the statutory process for revising the room rent and hostel charges, a false impression was created as if the admin were bringing about these changes to harm the students," said Kumar, who also heads the Academic Council.