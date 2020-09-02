JNU announces dates for applying to MBA, M.Phil, Phd courses

new delhi: JNU on Tuesday announced the application registration for admissions in three programmes. Students can apply for MBA, MPhil & PhD under JRF Category and Diploma of Proficiency. The deadline for application submission is September 21. For further details, the student can refer to the Admission Portal of the JNU Website. "The schedule for the application and selection process for the MBA program is attached. MBA aspirants may also visit the website of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management & Entrepreneurship for further details on the program and school," Professor Deepak Gaur, Director of Admissions said in a notice.