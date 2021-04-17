JNU advises students to leave campus as cases rise

New Delhi: Amid increasing Covid cases in Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday advised students to leave campus and go back home as the varsity could be a super spreader.



In a notice, signed by the registrar, students were asked to go back to their native place. "The predicament of students and research scholars to pursue and complete their academic assignments is understandable. However, the library, hostel messes and eateries in the campus may be super spreaders. Health should be the top priority for all of us, particularly in the face of highly infectious virus with evolving mutants.

"There is no place better than home for getting a safe environment and, if required, for care for the unfortunate potential victims of the pandemic. Therefore, keeping in mind, the well-being and safety of students and all campus residents, it is advisable, where feasible, for the students to leave for their native places in order to stay safe, and also help curb the virulent spread of COVID-19 virus," the notice read.