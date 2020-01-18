JNU admin refutes allegations as Paswan meets SC/ST teachers over discrimination

New Delhi: As Cabinet Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday met with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) teachers belonging to SC/ST, and was told about the discrimination faced by them, the administration, on the other hand have strongly refuted such statements.



Paswan while meeting a delegation of teachers belonging from SC/ST category said, "Met a delegation of teachers from SC / ST category who apprised us of the discrimination happening to the SC / ST students, teachers and officials in the university," he tweeted. He added that the cut in availability of seats is affecting SC/ST category the most. "Despite surpassing the eligibility teachers are not promoted. The delegation informed that despite the qualified candidates in the appointments of SC / ST teachers of JNU, the post is being left vacant by disqualifying them. Delegation allegations are serious and need to be taken care of," he said in a series of tweet.

Meanwhile, the administration while condemning the "media reports" on the same said, "Such allegations have no evidence and are clearly made to vilify an institution that has always stood for all marganalised section of the society."

It also added that SC/ST posts have been filled up in non-teaching staff, while "full speed efforts are being made by the Administration to fill up the vacant teaching posts."

On the other hand, amid the issue of boycott registration and fee hike protest, JNU administration on Saturday observed its "Swachhata Pakhwada".

"JNU is observing Swachhata Pakhwada from January 16 to 30. Together with our colleagues, we took Swachhata Shapath. Gratefulness to our staff who work hard to keep our JNU campus clean and green," said JNU's Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar taking to

Twitter.