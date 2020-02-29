JNU admin, JNUSU at loggerheads over shelter for riot victims
New Delhi: After the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Students' Union (JNUSU) called for providing shelter to the Delhi riot victims inside the campus, the varsity administration has issued a warning to the union against any such step.
The move has now invited yet another turn to ongoing tussle between the administration and JNUSU.
"You have no legal right to make the JNU campus a shelter, the notice issued by varsity Registrar Pramod Kumar," read.
The university administration has also warned the students of disciplinary actions if the students are found doing so.
"You are strictly advised against any such activity, failing which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against you. You are also advised to uphold the need to keep an educational institution like JNU a congenial space for study and research," it said.
It was on Wednesday that the JNUSU had put posters on social media announcing "JNU open for Shelter" and called victims of Delhi riots to get shelter in the campus.
However, the notice by the administration has left JNUSU red faced, who in return claimed that the JNU will remain open for riot victims.
After receiving the letter, the Vice-President of JNUSU, Saket Moon tweeted, "While the JNU Admin's masters in the government burned Delhi, the JNU Admin threatens us to turn survivors of the violence from our campus."
"JNU was open for shelter in 1984, it shall remain open today!," Moon added in the tweet, attaching photographs of the notice by the administration and the poster issued by the JNUSU.
