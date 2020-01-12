JNU admin claims server broken till Jan 8; sent email through server on January 5

New Delhi: While the JNU administration has claimed that the servers in the Communication and Information Services (CIS) building of the varsity were damaged till January 8, it has now been revealed that the university administration had sent an email on January 5 at 1:58 pm to all students and faculty with a circular.

The email which had a circular from the previous day attached said that it was delivered to all users through the Group Mailing Server at the Communication and Information Services (CIS) of the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Moreover, since the brutal attacks inside the JNU campus on Sunday evening, the administration has claimed that CCTV footage of the attacks could not be found because JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and other students had allegedly destroyed the server room in the CIS building on January 3 and 4 and even named in two FIRs with respect to these incidents. The administration had maintained that these servers came back on only on January 8.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also admitted that they have not been able to get their hands on any CCTV footage of the attacks and are relying on forwarded videos shared with them by the witnesses they have spoken to. ut Millennium Post has now learnt that the mailing server in the room was working on January 5 when the circular was emailed to a large mailing list through a server housed in the CIS server room, raising more questions about why the Delhi Police is unable to track any CCTV footage of the incident.