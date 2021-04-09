JNU: Action against those not wearing mask inside campus

New Delhi: After 27 people, including 24 students, from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here, tested positive for Covid-19, the administration Friday said it would take stringent actions against those who do not follow precautions and has authorised the security department to take photographs of those seen not wearing face masks inside the campus and take disciplinary action against them.



The administration also said the shopkeepers who sold to customers not wearing masks could face closure for two days. In an 11-point circular, Registrar Anirban Chakraborti said an "exponential rise" in Covid-19 cases at the university may lead to the campus being vacated.

Since the pandemic started last year, JNU has seen 281 positive cases and five deaths. In Friday's circular, Chakraborti said the active cases have now risen to 27, out of which 24 were students.

"Wearing face mask is mandatory in public places, including street, health centre, school buildings, library, offices, markets, dhabas, etc., in the campus. The security personnel are authorised to take photographs, if anyone is not wearing the mask. Appropriate disciplinary action including fine shall be imposed in this regard," the circular read.

"The shopkeepers, staff of the canteens and other establishments are instructed to strictly follow the instruction to wear mask at all the times. The goods are sold to those who arrive with mask only. Any violation would attract closure of shops/canteens for two days initially, and further violation will be dealt strictly as per guidelines/norms of the Government of India/Delhi Government/University notification etc," it added.

As part of other measures, the entry of visitors has been restricted through only the main (North) gate and the sanitation department has been told to frequently sanitise common areas and points.

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has issued guidelines for students and staff. In a meeting of Deans of faculties and other officials, the university has decided to constitute a corona control committee and a monitoring committee to keep a check on the situation at the university campus. Wearing a mask has been made mandatory for all and no entry will be given to the campus without a mask, a statement from the university said.

JMI has also constituted a Vaccination Camp Committee for teaching and non-teaching employees of the university.

"The Committee shall decide the venue of the camp and its duration as early as possible. All the permanent teaching and non-teaching employees of the age of 45 years and above shall be vaccinated in the vaccination camp in the first phase," the statement by the university said.