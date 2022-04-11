JNU: ABVP protest against non-veg items on hostel menu turns violent, many students hurt

New Delhi: Tensions grew inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi on Sunday, when a protest by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members against the regular Sunday non-vegetarian menu at the varsity's Kaveri Hostel was quick to turn hostile and several students were injured. The ABVP members did not want meat to be served to anyone in the hostel, citing that it was Ram Navami on Sunday.



According to several students of the university, and the JNU Students' Union, the ABVP members first escalated their protests by allegedly manhandling the Mess Secretary and cooks in the Kaveri Hostel mess on Sunday afternoon. However, the ABVP has been quick to allege that they were attacked by "left students" instead.

JNUSU Vice-President Saket Moon told Millennium Post that the ABVP protesters further escalated their agitation on Sunday evening near the Kaveri Hostel and started pelting stones and beating up students who were present there. Moon said that the protesters wanted to stop the mess from serving non-vegetarian items to the students there and eventually resorted to violence.

According to members of the students' union, at least 10-15 students, including former JNUSU chief N Sai Balaji, were injured in the violence by ABVP members and some activists also alleged that the violence was "allowed" to take place in the presence of police personnel. As of late on Sunday night, the MLC of the injured students was being conducted and the students said a definite number of injured students will be known only after this.

In a series of posts shared on Twitter, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh alleged that ABVP members had violently disrupted meals at the Kaveri Hostel because they had non-vegetarian items on the menu for the day. Moon said that as per students of the hostel, Sundays were always set for non-vegetarian items. "Those who wished to eat vegetarian food could always eat it. It's just that on Sundays, the mess cooked one meat dish for those who wanted it," he said, adding that they had submitted a detailed complaint to both the campus security office and the office of the Vice-Chancellor about the ABVP's assault and manhandling of the mess officials. However, the ABVP was quick to deflect allegations against itself, releasing a statement soon after the incident on Sunday afternoon. "Common Students of JNU have organised Pooja & Havan program on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami at 3:30PM at Kaveri hostel. This pooja is joined by large number of common students of JNU. The Leftists come to object, obstruct and prevent the pooja from happening. They have created a false ruckus on the issue of "Right to Food" (Non-Vegetarian Food). Leftists are trying to create disharmony and ethnic cleansing between Muslims and Hindus who are peacefully celebrating their respective festivals," a statement issued by them said.

However, the ABVP is yet to issue a statement after the violence later on Sunday evening came forward. The Delhi Police said that by 10 pm, the situation had been "brought under control". Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), said, "Presently the situation is peaceful, both the student parties are protesting peacefully. Appropriate legal action will be taken on receipt of complaint. Situation is peaceful."

However, the JNUSU, upset over what they called the police's inaction, said that they were holding a protest march on Sunday night at 10:15pm to the Vasant Kunj police station, seeking the immediate arrest of those who beat students up.