JMI's coaching academy invites application for free IAS coaching

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy has invited applications for free coaching for the 2022-2023 Civil Services preliminary and mains exams.



In a statement, the university said the academy is inviting applications from minority, SC, ST and women candidates. The last date for submission of the online application form is June 15.

The university will hold an examination on July 2 to select the candidates. The exam will be held in Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru and Malappuram in Kerala.

The Residential Coaching Academy is funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to provide free coaching and residential facilities to students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities.

"RCA provides free coaching and training to underprivileged students with its round-the-clock library facility and an ecosystem which is one of the best in the country for aspirants of the civil services and other competitive examinations," Jamia Millia Islamia said.

Information about the eligibility, test centres and other details are available on https://www.jmi.ac.in and http://jmicoe.in. Ever since its inception, RCA has produced over 245 civil servants and 376 got jobs in other Central and state services.