JMI students in limbo after chargesheet, say 'entire state machinery against us'

New Delhi: An environment of fear has engulfed students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) even as the 17,500-page chargesheet was filed in the main "conspiracy" case related to the north-east Delhi



riots, with all accused being anti-CAA protesters and at least three of them being students of JMI.

Several students at Jamia were either called for interrogation or were interrogated by the Special Cell in the February riots.

Sana (name changed) is an undergraduate student at the university and actively participated in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. On December 15, she was stuck inside the library where the police allegedly entered the premises and thrashed the students.

Sana lives in Uttar Pradesh and said the whole interrogation has made her anxious, as she felt she would be called by the police. "There is no

law and order here anymore, which has led to absolute power to those who are misusing it," she said.

Giving the example of Dr Kafeel Khan, Sana said that when people like him could be called "anti-national" there is no space for any other person left, let alone a student. The chargesheet has left the student baffled. "I have nothing to say, but I know the mental trauma inflicted upon me by this state. After this chargesheet I can confidently say there is no scope for justice," she added.

Meanwhile, Azeem, another student at the varsity, said the probe has left students in mental agony. He said that many of his friends were called for interrogation, which was stressful. "They are trying to intimidate us. Anti-CAA protest now means that you can be called for interrogation, so the fear is definitely there. Episodes known as 'UPSC Jihad' are made calling out Jamia students. All this is bogus and it affects us internally. There is state machinery that is against you and the whole democratic system is breaking down," he added.

Aadil, a Jamia student who was also part of the protests said, "When the whole world is busy fighting a pandemic, India is witch-hunting its minorities. As a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, now I am not afraid of anything because I have faced the worse phase and mental trauma of my life on December 15," he added.