JMI prof gets Visitor's Award

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia Professor Zahid Ashraf on Tuesday received the prestigious Visitor's Award for his pioneering research on resolving the mystery of blood clotting on exposure to hypoxia at high altitudes.



Ashraf got the award by President Ram Nath Kovind at a function organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He received a citation and Rs 2,50,000 as award money.

Ashraf was conferred with the award under the Biological Sciences category in which maximum entries (29) were received, the JMI said. The Visitor's Awards were instituted in 2014 to promote healthy competition amongst central universities and motivate them to adopt best practices from around the world in pursuit of excellence.