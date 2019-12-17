JMI demands judicial inquiry; 'no tampering with evidence'

New Delhi: Authorities at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Tuesday said that they are demanding a judicial inquiry over the Sunday protests that rocked the university, where scores of students were injured, when they were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



Replying to Millennium Post, as to who will be responsible for the damage done inside the campus, Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmad Khan said, "We can't say who is responsible for the damage inside the campus but we have demanded a judicial inquiry from the Ministry of Human Resource Development."

He added that the report is being filed and will be sent to the ministry on Tuesday or by Wednesday. Meanwhile, on reports of evidence being hampered inside the varsity, Khan said that these are just rumors and nothing inside the campus was touched. "There has been no tampering with evidence inside the campus. You can go and check, even the bags of the students are in the same position," he added. Zakir Husain Library and study centre inside the campus were vandalised during the Sunday violence.

Watch on 'outside elements'

As the issue attracted attention from all over the country, authorities have said that "outside elements" are being asked not to create any ruckus during the students' protest. Allegations of 'outsiders' hampering with the student protest have been doing rounds. "We are working on these elements and they need to be controlled," said Khan.

Meanwhile, many students have claimed that they were having a peaceful protest, when other people joined in. The authorities have also stated that the call was given by Jamia Teachers' Association for an in-campus discussion, but numerous elements got involved.

"Our campus is divided and has two roads in the middle, the university doesn't have any right over those roads. We can't stop anyone else from protesting," added Khan.

Hostels closed

As 'winter vacations' were declared amidst ongoing exams, all hostels have been closed inside the campus. "Warden has asked us to vacate the hostel as hostels will be shut from tonight. I have a train back home," said a Jamia student. The university will reopen from January 5.

Almost half the students had vacated the hostel on Monday as they felt "unsafe". On asking whether they were asked to vacate the premises, students said they were leaving on their own accord. "I won't be able to sleep here, and will keep thinking the police can barge-in anytime," said a Master's student.

Injured students

While the authorities claim that most of the injured students have come back, reports of bullet injuries have surfaced. Students were admitted in Holy Family Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, and Al Shifa Hospital.

"Most of the students have been relieved and we have talked to them. They are okay as of now," said Khan. However, according to a source, students with bullet injury were also admitted at Holy Family Hospital.

Discharge papers by Holy Family Hospital reveal that a student from Jamia sustained "gunshot injury to left leg". The surgery involved the removal of foreign body removal.

'People have risen from sleep'

Despite the brutal violence instigated on the students, many have come back and have been protesting peacefully outside the campus. Speaking to Millennium Post, an MPhil student Amanu said that people have now risen from their sleep. "The protest won't stop because our aim has not been fulfilled. We have been protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and they used force on peaceful protestors. This won't deter us. This is going to be a long fight, and we have to fight it," she added.

Beside Amanu, stood Mohammed a student from open school at Jamia. Holding placards on Constitution and squashing of CAA and NRC, he said, "I don't know why the authorities are doing this, but I would really request them to stop. I am an Indian first, my religion comes later."