JMI admin submits fresh report to MHRD, requests judicial inquiry into police action

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia has submitted a fresh report to the Ministry of Human Resource Development requesting a judicial inquiry into the entry of police on the university premises last Sunday. The administration had earlier submitted reports on the matter on December 15-16. In the fresh report submitted to the Ministry on December 20, Jamia repeated its request for the initiation of an inquiry committee or a judicial inquiry to the incident.



In its report, the varsity mentioned that police used teargas and lathi-charge to disperse protesters gathered on Mathura Road and Julena Road. "The protesters while retreating took Maulana Mohd. Ali Jauhar Marg, which passes through the university campus," the varsity said in its report submitted by the registrar of Jamia.

The administration has claimed that no permission to enter inside the campus or library was given by university authorities. Meanwhile, Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) on Sunday said they have received more than 120 complaints from injured and mentally traumatised students, after the December 15 violence.

Speaking to Millennium Post, JCC member who was sitting at the help desk, opposite Jamia Millia University's gate number 13 said, "The list includes categories of injured boys and girls. It has names of those who have been mentally traumatized and also includes complains of women who were sexually harassed."

As of more now than 120 complaints have been registered by the desk. On asking how many sexually harassed cases have been registered from the university, the member said, "It is confidential and we are still filling out the reports."

The filed reports will be sent out to concerned authorities. "The process is still going on and we are still receiving more complaints," he added. Meanwhile, lawyers have come together with a team outside the university and are working with the help desk in filing the reports.

A student who was allegedly hit with the butt of a gun on December 15, was among the first who had filed a complaint. Not revealing much, the student said that he was in the library when the police allegedly barged in and started beating students. He was also injured in the process. Another student who claimed he has been mentally disturbed ever since the incident also filed the complaint.

