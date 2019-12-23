J'khand poll results verdict against NRC, CAA: Kejriwal
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Jharkhand Assembly poll results appeared to be a verdict against the NRC and CAA.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo said BJP leaders had "aggressively" campaigned in the last two phases of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, raising the issues of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
"So it appears that the people of at least one state have conclusively given their verdict that they do not want it (CAA and NRC)," he said at a press conference here.
Kejriwal congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) Hemant Soren for the poll victory and said the BJP's electoral loss meant that its government did not perform well in Jharkhand.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
J'khand poll results verdict against NRC, CAA: Kejriwal23 Dec 2019 11:49 AM GMT
Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into Mangaluru23 Dec 2019 11:34 AM GMT
JMM-Congress Set To Win Jharkhand, Raghubar Das Concedes...23 Dec 2019 11:15 AM GMT
Deliberate attempt made to spread rumours on CAA: Fadnavis23 Dec 2019 10:55 AM GMT
Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder23 Dec 2019 10:46 AM GMT