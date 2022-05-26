Jitender Gogi-Deepak Boxer gang member held after exchange of fire

New Delhi: A member of the Jitender Gogi-Deepak Boxer gang was arrested after a brief exchange of fire here during a joint operation conducted by the police forces of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, officials said.



The accused has been identified as Sandeep aka Baasi (22), a resident of the Narela area of Outer North Delhi.

According to the officials, during the encounter, he also sustained a bullet injury in the right leg. The police have recovered a semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges from his possession.

Sandeep aka Baasi was wanted in six cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, bike/carjacking assault and firing on police in the States of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana & Uttrakhand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Jasmeet Singh mentioned.

During the encounter, five rounds were fired from both sides — three by the accused and two by the police team in self-defense, officials said.

"One semi-automatic pistol of .30 with three live cartridges were recovered from him along with a stolen motorcycle," he said. The team of Delhi Police Special Cell was tracking the movements of gangster Sandeep for a fortnight, he said.

The arrest came after a tip-off was received that the accused would be coming to meet one of his associates in the Narela Industrial Area on Wednesday, he added.

After seeing him coming, Sandeep was signalled to stop by the police but he fired three rounds towards the team, police said.

"In self defense, when police opened fired, it hit Sandeep in his right leg. He was immediately rushed to Raja Harish Chander hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to the Safdarjung hospital," the senior police officer said.

Sandeep was previously arrested in coonection with four other cases, including murder and three other crimes in Delhi, he said.