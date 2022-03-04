Jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh stolen from PNB locker in Ghaziabad

ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police has booked bank officials of the Punjab National Bank after jewellery worth



Rs 70 lakh went missing from the bank's locker at its Nehru Nagar branch under Sihani gate police station of Ghaziabad.

Priyanka Gupta, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Ghaziabad, said that she owns a bank account at bank's Nehru Nagar branch and have been using locker for past 20 years.

"The last time I had used the locker in November 2019 but since the pandemic, I couldn't use the locker after that. In October 2021, I went to check it but I was not able to open the locker with the help of key that I had. When the informed bank officials about the glitch, they assured that they will resolve the issue when I will visit next," Gupta said.

She further said that around two months later in December 2021, she again visited the bank but the bank officials couldn't resolve the issue.

"On February 25, 2022, I visited the bank and once again I was not able to open the locker. The manager raised a request to break the locker and I granted it. They called me again a couple of days later and on February 28, when the locker was broken, I found that my ornaments were missing. I also found some jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh wrapped in a yellow colour cloth along with a piece of paper. A list of jewellery was written on the paper. However, such paper or yellow cloth were not put by me there," she she added.

As per an estimate given by victim to police, jewelleries worth Rs 70 lakh were missing from the locker. Nipun Aggarwal, Superintendent of Police (city), Ghaziabad said that on the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered under the section of 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) of IPC against the bank

officials.

"Right now, we are checking the CCTV footage of the bank. As of now, we have to examine when the theft could have taken place as the locker was not used for past many months. We are probing the matter and expect a breakthrough soon," Aggarwal said.