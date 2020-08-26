Jeweller siblings kill selves in shop

New Delhi: Two brothers, owners of a jewellery shop, were on Wednesday found hanging at their store in Central Delhi's Chandni Chowk, police said, adding that the deceased had been identified as Arpit (42) and Ankit (47). They lived with their family in the Bazar Sitaram area.



"The incident was reported at their shop at Maliwada in Chandni Chowk area,"

police said. On Wednesday, when the deceased's father who was on the first floor, told his maid to check up on his two sons who were on the third floor, who then discovered the bodies.

"They had not come down today so the father had sent the maid. He went to the third floor and saw both of them hanging. The maid alerted other people about the incident," the official said. They were rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, the police were informed about the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bharadwaj said that a suicide note recovered from the spot cited financial crisis as the reason for taking the extreme step. Police sources said that in the suicide note, they had written that they love their family very much but due to poor financial condition they were taking the extreme step.

DCP Bhardwaj further said the elder brother, Ankit, is married and has two children. When asked whether they had mentioned the COVID-19 induced lockdown in their note as the reason for their financial condition, the official said they had not.

When asked whether the brothers were being pursued by money lenders as they had failed to make interest payments on time, the official said, "We are recording the statement."

During the lockdown, many in Delhi have either taken their own lives or tried to due to reasons ranging from losing jobs to failing to make installments. Many have also had to turn to street crime to sustain themselves.