Jewar airport to begin work in eight months; 1st phase to have 1 runway

noida: Work on Jewar airport is expected to begin in the next eight months as the deal to commission the project was formally inked on Wednesday between the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and Zurich Airport International AG. Officials said that the airport will be constructed in four phases and the first flight is expected to take off by 2024. They added that the airport will have one runway at the end of the first phase.



As per officials, the Noida International Airport (NIA) will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Currently, the Zurich Airport International holds 100 per cent shareholding in the airport project while a special purpose vehicle has been floated by the Swiss company under the name Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) for developing it.

A senior officer said that the airport project will be built in four phases and is expected to cater around seven crore passengers by 2040. In the first phase, only one runway will be built for NIA and around 90 per cent of the air traffic in the initial years will be domestic only.

"An investment of Rs 4,500 crore will be required in the first phase for the development of 1, 334 hectares of land. This includes one runway, apron space and 12 boarding bridges for the terminal, and it also includes cargo catering space," the officer said.

Speaking on the occasion, additional chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh government, SP Goyal said that infrastructure development will be key to economic recovery, not only in the state but also in the country. "The construction of Noida International Airport will support economic growth through job creations in the state while making it the most preferred destination for domestic as well as global investors in the upcoming years. We look forward to supporting the Zurich Airport International team to jumpstart this mega project which will reinforce the economic progress of the state of Uttar Pradesh" said Goyal.

The officer further said that the newest greenfield airport will deliver quick efficient processes and all-round excellent value for passengers, airlines and partners. Also, the airport will operate a fully digital airport, providing a safe and contactless travel experience and customised commercial offerings for passengers.

Daniel Bircher, chief executive officer (CEO), Zurich Airport International (Asia) said that the signing of the concession agreement marks an important milestone in the development of the Noida International Airport. "When phase 1 development will be completed in 2024, we will provide a capacity of 12 million passengers per year. With the signing of the agreement for NIA with Uttar Pradesh government, Zurich Airport International looks forward to making this airport a major player in the Indian air transportation and a benchmark for ease of use for passengers and logistics partners," said Bircher.

The concession agreement was signed by Dr Arun Vir Singh, CEO, NIAL, amid dignitaries from the government of Uttar Pradesh and Noida International Airport. Along with them, CEOs of both Noida and Greater Noida authorities - Ritu Maheshwari and Narendra Bhooshan were also present. Shailendra Bhatia, the officer on special duty, NIAL, also participated in the ceremony along with other senior officials.

Dr Arun Vir Singh, CEO, YEIDA said, "The world class airport will not only connect Western UP with other domestic and international destinations but will also provide additional capacity to the Delhi NCR region."

"What we know today is that the Delhi airport (IGIA) has natural limitations in the peak hours, so the airlines that want to operate during the peak hours will find ways to operate. So, there will be a shift of these airlines," Bircher noted.

"So, will the same airline also use the airport to do international flights? That is up to the airline to decide. I do not see this (Noida) airport to be the competition to the international traffic at the existing airport (IGIA). That will not change for some time," he said.