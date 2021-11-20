Jewar airport: Minister Jai Pratap Singh checks preparedness

Noida: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for laying the foundation stone of Noida International Airport at Jewar, a meeting was chaired by Cabinet Minister of State Jai Pratap Singh at Yamuna Expressway Authority office on Friday to check preparedness of the event scheduled to be held on November 25.



The Minister visited the event site that will take place between village Ranhera and Rohi along the airport. Noida Police commissioner Alok Singh, MLA Jewar Dhirendra Singh, DM Suhas LY, Chief Executive Officer YEIDA Arun Vir Singh and OSD Shailendra Bhatia along with senior officials remained present.

While speaking with media persons, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said that it is not only a moment of pride for Noida or Greater Noida but the whole Uttar Pradesh as the largest airport of Asia is being coming up in the region. "Nearly three lakh people will mark their presence at the historic event where our Prime Minister and Chief Minister will lay foundation stone for their dream project," said Singh. Officials said that three tents along with seven different parking lots to accommodate vehicles and four helipads have been planned for the event. The security will be handed over to security officers for safety purposes. "Separate arrangements have been made for senior leaders, Bhartiya Janta party workers, women, media persons to maintain proper law and order," added Singh.

The Airport is set to be operational by September 2024 and will be a key development project for NCR residents. Once completely built, the Jewar airport will be largest airport in Asia and will the fourth largest in the world. The airport project will be developed in 5,845 hectares of land.