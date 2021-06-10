Jewar airport foundaton laying likely in August

Noida: In a bid to expedite the development of the Jewar Greenfield International Airport, a meeting of senior officials was chaired by the Meerut divisional commissioner, who is also the chairperson of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), on Wednesday.

Commissioner Surendra Singh, also visited the six villages where the airport project will come up to monitor the progress of the rehabilitation process for the locals. The villages involved in development process include Nagla Phoolkan, Dayanatpur Khera, Nagla Ganeshi, Kishorpur and Rohi.

The meeting mainly focused on completing the rehabilitation process and other works so that the foundation stone laying ceremony could be done at the earliest. As of now, the families displaced by the airport project have started building their houses in the Jewar Bangar township and by the end of June at least six villages will be vacated, a senior officer said.

A senior YEIDA officer said that the foundation stone laying of the proposed world's fourth largest airport will be done in August. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be performing the "bhoomi pujan" ceremony.

Meanwhile, informing about the development of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's dream project, the officer said that the final DPR of film city project has been submitted to YEIDA by consultant CBRE. The report has been sent to state government for approval.

The film city project is pegged at Rs 6,000 crore and will be developed over 1,000 acres of land at sector 21 along Yamuna Expressway. The project will be completed in three phase while the first phase is expected to be completed in 2024.