Jewar airport: 3-km stretch between GB University and YEIDA to be remade

Noida: In order to boost road connectivity between Greater Noida and Noida International Airport at Jewar, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) will reconstruct a stretch of road to benefit commuters.

The 3-kilometers four lane stretch of road is located between Gautam Buddh University and Zero point in YEIDA city. The portion of road was inspected by CEO Narendra Bhooshan a few days ago and he directed officials to resurface the rugged portion of road, said a senior GNIDA officer.

The authority has issued tenders to complete the work which is pegged at Rs 14 crore. "By the end of December, the contractor will be selected and once the ban of construction will be lifted by NGT in the view of air pollution, the construction work will start which is expected to be completed within six months," the officer added.

Apart from this, the GNIDA has also extended last date for cleanliness ranking for bulk waste generators. The category covers residential societies and factories which produces more than 100 kg waste per day. Earlier, the last date was December 10 which has been extended to December 17.

The results will be declared on January 3 and a first prize of Rs 2 lakh will be given which will be followed by Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for second and third number rankings respectively.