Jewar Airport: 1,334 hectares of land handed to YEIDA

Greater Noida: In a major development to Jewar Greenfield International Airport, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Monday took possession over the last chunk of land for airport project from farmers and handed over it to YEIDA. Entire 1334 hectares of land has now been handed to YEIDA with distribution of over 3000 crore as compensation in seven months.



As per a senior administrative officer, the land acquisition and handing over to YEIDA was started in August 3019 with first parcel of the land getting transferred on 6th August 2019. Officials said that no complaint into the land acquisition process has been received so far.

"On Monday, some disgruntled elements who are already contesting their case in High Court and were not the owners of land to be transferred resorted to stone pelting. During stone pelting SDM along with some cops were hurt. But when all villagers came on the spot the transfer of land took place peacefully. The situation was brought to control," said B N Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to YEIDA officials, the work on the airport project is expected to begin by 2020 and the first phase is likely to be completed by 2023.

Around 1, 334 hectares land will be developed for the first phase construction of Jewar international project. The airport will be spread over 5,000 hectares when fully built at an estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore.