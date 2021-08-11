JC for Upadhyay; three others, two sent to PC

New Delhi: A Delhi court has sent SC Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay and three others in this case to two days in judicial custody, and remanded two other accused to one day's police custody. Upadhyay has moved for bail, which is to be heard in two days.



Former BJP spokesperson Upadhyay told the court that no communal rift or riot had taken place as a result of the event at Jantar Mantar and that "the law has been deliberately misused by the police".

Police in its remand application had sought three days' police custody for two arrested persons and seven days' judicial custody of Upadhyay and three others arrested in the case, namely Preet Singh, Deepak Kumar and Vinod Sharma.

Advocate Ashwini Dubey, appearing for Upadhyay, submitted that the onus of something that happened after his client went away cannot be placed on him.

"My Ladyship should watch the videos before deciding the bail applications...he should be released immediately," he said, arguing that his client was a lawyer and could not have violated the law.

Appearing in person before the Patiala House Court, Upadhyay submitted that he was not the organiser of the event and that he left the venue as soon as the crowd started increasing.

Meanwhile, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava argued that Upadhyay conducted the event despite not receiving permission from the area DCP. The APP added that he won't be able to reiterate in court the slogans that were raised at the said gathering.