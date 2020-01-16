Javadekar: Dhingra report shows Congress' apathy towards Sikhs
New Delhi: With the poll campaign heating up in the run-up to the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Thursday aimed his attacks at the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party accusing them of deliberate negligence in the 1984 Sikh riots and the delaying of the hanging of the Nirbhaya convicts respectively.
The Union Minister spoke to reporters at a Press conference, where he said that the recently revealed Justice Dhingra report had shown how the Congress government had deliberately botched up the investigation into the violence perpetrated against Sikhs in 1984. Javadekar also brought up the point that in instances where multiple FIRs should have been registered for as many as 500 offences, the police had registered just one case to probe all the allegations. Javadekar said that his party was nothing like Congress and had done more to provide justice for the 1984 victims than any other government.
Taking aim at the AAP, the BJP leader claimed that the continued delays in the execution of the Nirbhaya convicts were somehow caused by the AAP-led Delhi government. He accused the party of deliberately delaying the process in an attempt to shield them. Javadekar also questioned why the Delhi government had not acted sooner to inform the convicts about their time to file mercy and curative petitions, which had delayed the execution by almost two and a
half years.
